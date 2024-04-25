Paul Kerr, 30, was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison on Wednesday, April 24, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Authorities said Kerr walked into Pagan's Place bar on Jan. 7, 2023 and was asked to leave by the owner. Kerr "refused and proceeded to argue with Pagan" before exiting the bar, prosecutors said.

When he got across the street, officials said Kerr turned around and fired five shots at the building, one of which went through a window.

No patrons were in the bar at the time and no one was hurt, prosecutors said.

“This defendant, who should not have had a gun in the first place, showed no regard for human life when he opened fire into a neighborhood bar,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry.

“Fortunately, no one was physically harmed by the defendant’s gunfire, but nevertheless, these incidents can have a lasting psychological effect on those who were present."

