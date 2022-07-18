Contact Us
Police & Fire

1 Wounded In Weekend Allentown Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

One person was wounded in a shooting over the weekend in Allentown, authorities said.

Responding officers found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound on the 1500 block of South Front Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, July 17, local police said.

Officers applied a tourniquet before the victim was taken by Allentown EMS to an area hospital, they said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is urged to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753.

