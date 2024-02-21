Fair 34°

One In Custody After Search In Carbon County

A man is in police custody following a search in Jim Thorpe that briefly placed schools into a lockout protocol on Wednesday, Feb. 21, according to officials. 

Person of interest; Jim Thorpe PD

 Photo Credit: Carbon County District Attorney's Office // Facebook/Jim Thorpe Borough PD
Mac Bullock
The Carbon County District Attorney's Office announced around 10:30 a.m. that the pictured man was wanted by Jim Thorpe police. By about 11:45 a.m., prosecutors said the man had been taken in "without injury or additional incident." 

"The Jim Thorpe PD is the lead agency and further info will be provided by Chief Schatz when appropriate," the DA's Office said. 

Jim Thorpe Area School Superintendent Robert Presley told Daily Voice the district was on a "precautionary lockout protocol" during the search, where nobody was allowed inside school buildings but classes proceeded as normal. 

"We were never fully locked down as there was not an imminent threat to the schools due to the location of the suspect," Presley said.

"We went back to normal operations at 10:55 (a.m.) when the suspect was apprehended."

Jim Thorpe Borough police have not addressed the arrest or said if the man is facing charges as of midday Wednesday. 

