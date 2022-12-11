Young West Pittston Cheerleader Raeann Merlino Dies After RSV, Influenza Battle

Raeann Merlino, a fifth grader from West Pittston, died after being hospitalized on Thanksgiving Day with a combination of RSV and influenza, those who knew her said. She was 10 years old.

Rae was rushed to CHOP as the illnesses wreaked havoc on her vital organs, according to a GoFundMe page launched the girl's family. She died on Sunday, Dec. 4.

According to her obituary, Rae was a student in the Wyoming Area School District, who loved twirling and dancing.

"Rae was constantly dancing with exceptional rhythm," her obituary reads. "Her love of dance led her to cheerleading, which became a passion and outlet for her creativity and energy. Empathetic to her core, compassion for animals, especially her canine companion, Gus, was abundant in Rae."

Rae is survived by her parents, Jamie Merlino and Dawn Gazda; brother, Adelio (AJ) Merlino; maternal grandparents, Rosemarie and Edward DeLucca; paternal grandmother, Ann Merlino; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and loved ones.

Click here for Raeann's complete obituary.

