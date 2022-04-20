Contact Us
Support Surges For Deadly I-78 Crash Victim From Brooklyn

Nicole Acosta
Emran Hossain
Emran Hossain Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support is surging for the family of a 23-year-old Brooklyn driver killed in a crash on I-78 in the Lehigh Valley this week.

Emran Hossain was heading west when he hit a barrier, flipped off the highway, and landed on train tracks below on Lehigh Street in Allentown on Tuesday, April 19 around 1:30 a.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and WFMZ.

Hossain died at the scene, and his passenger was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

More than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page in his name as of Wednesday, April 20. All donations will be given to his family in order for his body to be transported, organizer Didarul Islam Rafi said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

