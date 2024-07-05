John Frederick Fifield, 21, was sentenced to four to 20 years after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and related offenses, according to prosecutors.

Forty-seven-year-old Benjamin Bleiler was killed when Fifield struck his southbound SUV at the corner of Hickory Lane and Snowdrift Road in Upper Macungie, authorities said.

Bleiler's wife also suffered serious injuries including fractures to her spine, face, and ribs. Their two children who were also in the car were not injured, according to officials.

Investigators said Fifield was going over 80 mph in a 55-mph zone, and his blood tests showed the presence of THC at the time of the crash.

Fifield pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

