Dr. Oz Visits Diner In Lehigh Valley

Television's Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by a diner in the Lehigh Valley this week to film a commercial for his U.S. Senate campaign, WFMZ reports.

The Cleveland, Ohio-born cardiothoracic surgeon shared photos on Facebook of himself meeting with supporters at the Trivet Diner in Allentown on Monday.

Oz is running as a Republican for the seat soon to be vacated by Rep. Pat Toomey.

He officially announced his Senate bid in a statement released last November.

Since his formal campaign announcement, the "Dr. Oz Show," has been pulled from airwaves in major cities in and near Pennsylvania-- including the show’s top market-- New York City, TMZ previously reported.

