Dr. Oz Is Running For U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

Doctor Mehmet Oz, who is known for his television shows, has officially launched his campaign for US Senate.

The announcement about Oz entering the already crowded field of candidates was made via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement reads:

"I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington. I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills. Watch my announcement video now!"

Oz's team had previously hinted that he might consider running for senate, as reported by TMZ.

Oz is running as a Republican for the seat soon to be vacated by Pat Toomey.

The announce comes just over a week after former-President Trump backed Sean Parnell withdrew from the race.

