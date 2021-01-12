Dr. Oz Show Pulled From Some Networks Amid Run For Senate

Television’s Dr. Oz has announced that he is officially running for Pennsylvania’s open US Senate seat and now it looks like he is leaving the show that helped make him a household name.

Multiple networks that are currently airing the “Dr. Oz Show” have pulled the plug on the program or will do so in the coming days, according to TMZ.

The show has been pulled from airwaves in major cities in and near Pennsylvania-- including the show’s top market-- New York City, the outlet reports citing an insider.

Fox 8 in Cleveland, Ohio, which broadcasts to parts of Pennsylvania has announced that the show will be taken off it’s airwaves on Thursday; instead the outlet will air reruns of “New Day Cleveland” until a new show can replace it in mid January at the 11 a.m. time slot, WJW reports.

Dr. Oz was born in Cleveland, Ohio before attending college in Pennsylvania and settling down in New Jersey, according to his biography.

Fox 29 in Philadelphia and parts of New York has already removed the show starting on Tuesday, shortly after he announced his candidacy, and instead re-aired the 9 a.m. version of “Good Day, Philadelphia” at 2 p.m., which is the network's new programming schedule for the time begin, a spokesperson for the outlet told the Inquirer.

Oz had made an appearance on the local news broadcast less than a week ago to discuss the CDC and FDA approval of COVID-19 booster shoots, as seen on Fox 29's website.

WBRE-TV in Wilkes-Barre, has not announced any “firm plans how to handle the situation,” the Inquirer states citing station’s the vice president and general manager Andrew Wyatt.

Harrisburg, Johnstown, and Pittsburgh markets have not responded to Daily Voice’s requests to comment made on Wednesday afternoon.

It appears that Oz’s show may be off the airwaves entirely after an email supposedly received by producers has been interpreted as a letter of resignation, according to Slate.

The letter was allegedly received 15 minutes prior to his formal announcement, according to the outlet.

The email says in part, “I have a strong plan to move the show forward without me,” but no official plans have been released, according to Slate.

Oz’s oldest daughter, Daphne, supposedly is hoping to fill her father’s time slot for the remaining 2021-2022 season with a called “The Good Dish,” according to the Los Angeles Times citing “one person who does business with TV stations that carry “‘Dr. Oz’” but Sony Television productions has not confirmed this as of Wednesday afternoon.

Daphne, was born in Philadelphia and is currently a judge on Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” after previously co-hosting ABC’s “The Chew," according to her biography.

