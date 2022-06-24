Allentown Native, UConn Star Tyrese Martin Picked In NBA Draft

A 23-year-old Allentown native was selected in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23.

Tyrese Martin was chosen by the Golden State Warriors before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, officials announced at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The William Allen High School alum recently completed his final season of eligibility at UConn.

He spent the past two years as a 6' 6" guard for the Huskies after transferring from the University of Rhode Island.

The Allentown School District congratulated him in a Facebook post Friday morning.

Martin scored 1,271 points and grabbed 767 rebounds in his college career.

