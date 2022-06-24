Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Allentown Native, UConn Star Tyrese Martin Picked In NBA Draft

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Tyrese Martin
Tyrese Martin Photo Credit: Tyrese Martin (Facebook)

A 23-year-old Allentown native was selected in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23.

Tyrese Martin was chosen by the Golden State Warriors before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, officials announced at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The William Allen High School alum recently completed his final season of eligibility at UConn.

He spent the past two years as a 6' 6" guard for the Huskies after transferring from the University of Rhode Island.

The Allentown School District congratulated him in a Facebook post Friday morning.

Martin scored 1,271 points and grabbed 767 rebounds in his college career.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.