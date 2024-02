Miguel Steven Dalmasi was shot at the intersection of East Walnut Street at South Dauphin Street around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

The manner of death a was ruled a homicide and an autopsy will be completed on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

