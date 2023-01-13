Hot Cops Doing CPR Leave Bethlehem Ladies Breathless

Social media users are out of breath after a local police station posted a photo of two officers in CPR training.

Comments have flooded the post, with many saying they needed mouth to mouth resuscitation by the life-saving duo from the Bethlehem Police Department.

The officers were pictured hand-bagging and performing compressions on a CPR dummy as they were re-certified for CPR and first aid by City of Bethlehem EMS.

The officers have not yet addressed their newfound fans, but are now equipped to restart any of the hearts they may have made skip a beat.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.