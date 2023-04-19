Fair 63°

Lehigh Valley Highway Accident Sends 13 To Hospital

A total of 13 people were transported to area hospitals late Tuesday following a four-vehicle accident on Interstate 476 in Lehigh County, authorities say. 

Scene from the I-476 accident in Lehigh County on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Scene from the I-476 accident in Lehigh County on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Photo Credit: Facebook/Greenawalds Fire/Rescue 11
Mac Bullock
It happened in Lower Macungie Township just after 10 p.m. on April 18, said Greenawalds Fire Rescue company. A tractor-trailer in the southbound lane collided with several vehicles, including a van that rolled over with 10 passengers inside, firefighters said. 

First responders arrived on the scene to find a damaged tractor-trailer, two vehicles overturned, and another "moderately damaged" car in the shoulder, officials said.

Only two people were still in the overturned van when help arrived, the company wrote. The windshield had to be removed so they could be rescued with assistance from Centronia Volunteer Fire Company, they added. 

"In total 13 patients were transported from the scene" by Cetronia Ambulance Corps, CVFC said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

