Lehigh Valley Highway Accident Sends 13 To Hospital

It happened in Lower Macungie Township just after 10 p.m. on April 18, said Greenawalds Fire Rescue company. A tractor-trailer in the southbound lane collided with several vehicles, including a van that rolled over with 10 passengers inside, firefighters said.

First responders arrived on the scene to find a damaged tractor-trailer, two vehicles overturned, and another "moderately damaged" car in the shoulder, officials said.

Only two people were still in the overturned van when help arrived, the company wrote. The windshield had to be removed so they could be rescued with assistance from Centronia Volunteer Fire Company, they added.

"In total 13 patients were transported from the scene" by Cetronia Ambulance Corps, CVFC said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

