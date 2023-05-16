Lehigh Gardener Threatened Group With Knife After Being Called 'Karen,' Troopers Claim

It happened in North Whitehall Township on April 25 around 6 p.m., troopers wrote in a release. Jan Hariegle, 66, was gardening outside her home and had a kitchen knife in her hand at the time, police said.

Three people passed by in a car — a 17-year-old boy, a 29-year-old man, and a 38-year-old woman — and "proceeded to call her a 'Karen' in response to Hariegle giving the middle finger," troopers wrote.

Police claim Hariegle followed the group to their property "with knife in hand," and a verbal argument followed. Another neighbor heard the arguing and tried to intervene, authorities said.

Hariegle "began waving the knife around," police wrote. Asked if she was threatening the group, investigators say she responded "So what if I am?"

According to court records, Hariegle was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in addition to making terroristic threats. She posted a $20,000 bond and is scheduled for her next preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jacob E. Hammond on June 23, per legal filings.

