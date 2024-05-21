Lackawanna County Lotto Player Wins $500K Powerball Prize

Officials said the lucky winner matched five of the Double Play balls pulled in the Monday drawing to win $500,000.

The vendor, Tobacco King at 1150 Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township, will receive a $500 bonus.

Winners are not known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. All winners have up to one year from the drawing date to file a claim, and winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back.

More than 20,000 other players won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.