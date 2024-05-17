Investigators believe Moser, 33, killed 37-year-old David Hittinger then scattered his remains in multiple locations in and around Slatington, said Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan.

Hittinger was reported missing by a "community member" on May 13 after he didn't show up for plans to celebrate his birthday, the DA's Office said.

Officials said Moser had recently allowed Hittinger to move into the basement of his home on the 600 block of West Franklin Street in Slatington. State police searched the home and found blood, hair, a saw, a box cutter, and bloody clothes, according to authorities.

Hittinger's remains were found in plastic bags in multiple locations including the D&L Trail and Fairview Cemetery in Slatington and near a small quarry in Washington Township, the DA said.

The pair appeared to have known each other "for some period of time," the DA said.

No apparent motive was revealed but Holihan said there was "some sort of disagreement" before Hittinger's murder. His cause of death is still pending the results of a Friday autopsy but Coroner Daniel A. Buglio has ruled his death a homicide.

Moser was arrested on unrelated charges in Monroe County on Wednesday, May 15, and has since been arraigned on the Lehigh County murder charges, according to officials.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29.

