Driver Dies Weeks After Carbon Co. Crash That Killed Passenger: Coroner

James R. Carroll, 47, of Summit Hill, died from complications of multiple traumatic injuries, officials said. The manner of death was accidental.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. on Route 209 near Andrewsville Road, state police have said. The vehicle was headed north when it veered off the road and struck a tree before hitting a guardrail and coming to rest in the southbound lane, troopers wrote in an accident report.

Carroll, who the Coroner says was driving, and a 48-year-old passenger were both "extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means," according to state police. The passenger died from his injuries about an hour after the crash, troopers said.

In the police report, authorities said a 47-year-old driver was "suspected of driving under the influence," but they did not name him.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.