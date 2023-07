The crash occurred on the westbound side near mile maker 47.6 in Upper Macungie Township around 1:30 p.m., according to the PennDOT website.

All westbound lanes were closed as traffic was redirected. Pennsylvania State Police were investigating.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request.

