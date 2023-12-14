Fair 35°

Cop Chase Led To Phillipsburg School Bus Crash

The driver of the car that rammed into a Phillipsburg school bus on Route 22 Tuesday afternoon was fleeing authorities in two states, WFMZ reports

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix
A bus transporting first- and second-graders from Phillipsburg Primary School was struck by a vehicle shortly after dismissal on Dec. 12, Daily Voice reported.

Superintendent Gregory Troxell has said that some of the 22 students onboard received minor injuries. 

The driver of the other vehicle had been the subject of a police pursuit that began in Lopatcong, WFMZ reported, citing the Warren County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities chased the driver across the Delaware River into Easton, Pennsylvania before he turned around and entered New Jersey through Phillipsburg, the outlet wrote. 

He was hospitalized with "serious injuries" after the crash, per WFMZ

Photos from the scene appear to show that the car struck the school bus from behind. 

Daily Voice has reached out to Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer for comment. Multiple outlets report his office expects to reveal more information sometime Thursday, Dec. 14. 

Click here for the full report from WFMZ. 

