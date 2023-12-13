Bus Transporting Phillipsburg Elementary Students Struck By Vehicle On Route 22

The bus was transporting 22 children from Phillipsburg Primary School, which had just dismissed its students, when it was struck by a vehicle on Route 22 eastbound, Superintendent Gregory Troxell told Daily Voice.

Any students with injuries were evaluated and transported to the hospital by the Phillipsburg Emergency Squad, the Superintendent said, adding that all injuries appeared to be minor. It wasn’t clear exactly how many students were hurt.

The highway was closed at CR 677/Morris Street as police and emergency crews responded.

The crash is being investigated by the Phillipsburg Police Department and the Warren County Prosecutors Office.

“A special thank you to all the first responders, including the Phillipsburg Emergency Squad, Phillipsburg Fire Department and Phillipsburg Police Department,” said Superintendent Troxell. “It was a very well-coordinated effort.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.