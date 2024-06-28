Carjacker Dressed As Cop To Steal Keys From Dealership In PA: Police

Scranton police said Ernest J. Morris is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Morris, 47, walked into the dealership wearing "law enforcement attire" on June 18, investigators said. He displayed a badge and a "full police equipment belt" while speaking with employees, and made off with the keys to a 2021 Honda Civic, according to authorities.

Police said he was already wanted for a similar theft in Carbondale.

On Tuesday, June 25, Morris was arrested on a warrant while driving the stolen Civic, authorities said. A search of his home turned up a GMC terrain that was also reported stolen from a Scranton dealership, plus "law enforcement-related clothing," equipment, and replica firearms, according to SPD.

Police said he's being held on $20,000 bail and court records show he has a preliminary hearing on July 9.

