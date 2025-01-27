Joshua Dechant, 36, and his wife, Tracy Dechant, 42, are each charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children. They were arraigned Sunday, Jan. 26, before District Judge Mark McCants and are being held in Lehigh County Jail on $75,000 bail each, according to the DA's office.

The abuse was uncovered on Jan. 22, when Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a nearly naked 15-year-old boy running through the neighborhood on Divot Drive, according to the release.

The boy, referred to as "Victim 1," told troopers his stepfather forced him outside as punishment. At the time, the temperature was in the single digits, and the boy said he had been outside for about 20 minutes. Troopers observed that his feet were bright red from the cold and snow, the DA explained.

Neighbors told police the boy had knocked on their door for help and, once inside, would not stop eating. Troopers said the boy appeared "very malnourished and extremely thin."

When police contacted the boy's twin brother, "Victim 2," and interviewed the couple, the allegations of abuse grew darker.

The boys, who weighed just 53 and 55 pounds, respectively, reported being subjected to multiple forms of abuse, including denial of food and water, being forced to walk around the house naked, and sharing a single blanket while sleeping on the floor, authorities said.

Medical personnel noted the boys were severely underweight, with children their age and size expected to weigh about 143 pounds. Records showed they had gained only 10 pounds over the last eight years, prosecutors said. Both boys remain hospitalized due to their "dire medical situation."

Other children in the home were removed and are being cared for by relatives.

The Dechants are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 in Lehigh County Central Court. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.