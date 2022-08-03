Contact Us
Lehigh
Business

Wawa To Open New Store In Allentown

Nicole Acosta
Wawa is located at 364 Susquehanna St. Wawa is located at 364 Susquehanna St.
Wawa is located at 364 Susquehanna St. Photo Credit: Courtesy: Wawa
There's a new Wawa store coming to the Lehigh Valley.

Friday, March 11 marks the grand opening of the newest Wawa store in Allentown (Lehigh County), company officials announced.

The store is located at 364 Susquehanna St.

As part of the celebration, there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature local officials, charity partners, local heroes, staff, and customers.

The grand opening will honor local first responders from the local police and fire Departments with Wawa’s signature "Hoagies for Heroes" tribute.

Wally Goose, Wawa's mascot, also is expected to make an appearance.

The first 100 customers will receive Wawa t-shirts that say "Goose Vibes Only."

The store will officially open to the public at 8 a.m.

The Allentown location is the sixth to open this year, with a total of 54 stores set to open across Wawa's operating area in 2022.

