Firefighter Hurt In Salisbury Township Blaze: Officials

Several residents were displaced and one first responder was injured after a Salisbury Township home caught fire Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, according to authorities. 

Scenes from the Meadowbrook Circle house fire on Jan. 3.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Salisbury Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Firefighters were called to a house on the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Circle around 4:30 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the basement, officers said in a release.  

Police officers used fire extinguishers to keep the blaze contained while firefighters arrived and suppressed the flames, they wrote. 

The Allentown Bomb Squad was called to the scene after one resident said there "may be" fireworks, black powder, and "other chemicals" inside the home, authorities said. 

The house was deemed safe and Fire Marshal officials were able to start their investigation, police said. One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries, they added.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced, officials said. 

Western Salisbury, Eastern Salisbury, Emmaus Borough, South Whitehall, and Lower Macungie firefighters assisted. 

