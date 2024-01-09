The president's to visit in Allentown on Friday will focus on the following, Jean-Pierre said:

"The President will discuss how communities across America are coming back thanks to Bidenomics and his Investing in America agenda, which have ushered in a small business boom, created good-paying jobs with rising wages, strengthened local economies, and lowered costs for hardworking families. Bidenomics, as you can see it's working."

The exact time and location of Biden's visit has not yet been announced.

The Lehigh Valley event comes just a week after President Biden delivered a campaign speech to a crowd near Valley Forge National Historical Park in the Philadelphia suburbs.

