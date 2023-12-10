A WWE superstar left one of her fans heartbroken (yet still awestruck) during a live match in Allentown earlier this month.

The fan was holding a sign that said "Bayley Is Hot" during her Dec. 2 match against SmackDown star Shotzi, at the PPL Center.

Bayley, whose whole act is pretending to be mean, went over to the boy, took the sign, and brought it to the ring.

Then, she ripped it up.

The 25-second clip was posted to X by @Jay_Waffles26, who captioned it: "Hey @itsBayleyWWE, you broke his heart (all within a 25 second video)."

The young fan seemed to recover fast. He went home and made a new sign.

This one said, "Bayley Is Still Hot."

And it was even retweeted by Bayley herself.

