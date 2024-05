Leo C. Pavelco, of Slatington, was burning brush at his home when his clothing caught fire around 5 p.m. April 22, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

Pavelco was hospitalized with burns covering 30.5% of his body, and died on May 3, just after 8 p.m., at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Buglio said.

