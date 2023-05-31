Triple Homicide Near Playground: Lebanon Police

Officers were first called to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of North 5th Street around 10 p.m., according to a police release the following day.

Upon arrival, officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police have released the following statement on the victims' conditions:

"One was transported to a Lebanon County Medical facility (where) they later died of their wounds, One was transported to a Dauphin County Medical facility (where) they later died from their wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. One was transported to a Lebanon County Medical facility by a private vehicle and later transported by ambulance to a Dauphin County Medical Facility where they underwent surgery and are currently recovering."

By Wednesday morning, two areas were taped off the 400 block of 5th Street and a nearby playground. North 5th Street was also completely closed to traffic between Lehman Street and Crowell Street as police continue to investigate these deadly shootings.

The names of the victims will not be released at this time out of respect for the family, police said.

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police, and other Lebanon County Police Departments are assisting with the investigation.

Officials ask anyone with additional information on this investigation to contact the LCPD at 717-272-6611 or submit a tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.