Meet Pennsylvania College Football Player Vying For Love On New Season Of 'The Bachelorette'

Tran, 26, made her Bachelor Nation debut on Joey Grazidei's season, and will be the first Asian-American Bachelorette in season history.

Tran is a physician assistant based in Miami, and will soon be meeting the 28 men hoping for a shot at love.

Among those men is 28-year-old Brett Harris, of Manheim, PA, according to Reality Steve, Cosmopolitan and US Weekly.

We don't know too much about Harris, yet, other than the fact that he played football for Millersville University, where he majored in occupational safety and environmental health, the school's website says.

According to his Facebook page, Harris was raised in Fairfield, PA and attended Fairfield High School.

Fans are already showing Harris some love.

"Finally one my type! 😍," one Instagram user commented on Reality Steve's post. "I see you."

"Vote for Brett!!!!" another said. "Funniest guy ever."

A premiere date has not yet been announced.

