Support Rises For Brothers Killed In Lebanon Elementary School Shooting

More than $2,800 had been raised as of Wednesday, May 31 for the family of Jesus Perez-Salome, 8, and Sebastian Perez-Salome, 9, on a GoFundMe page.

Funds raised will go toward transporting the boys' bodies to Puerto Rico.

The other victim who was killed was identified as Joshua Lugo-Perez, 19, and Luis Cancel, 33, was recovering at the hospital after surgery, officials said.

The children were elementary students in the Lebanon School District, and the school was notified of their deaths last night and is providing counseling.

Officers were first called to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of North 5th Street around 10 p.m., according to a police release the following day.

Upon arrival, officers found the four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police have released the following statement on the victims' conditions:

SWAT was called to Ninth Street shortly before the press conference and a "person of interest was taken into custody," authorities said.

The victims who died were related, according to officials.

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police, and other Lebanon County Police Departments are assisting with the investigation.

“These shootings are unacceptable. As a mom, I cannot overstate how heartbroken I am for the families. I cannot imagine what these families are going through right now. As the mayor, I am heartbroken for the community,” Capello added.

Officials ask anyone with additional information on this investigation to contact the LCPD at 717-272-6611 or submit a tip online.

