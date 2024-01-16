Edward Lee Williams, 55 of Manheim, was seen in the video "molesting" the children from Jan. 14 into the early morning hours of Jan. 15, as explained in the DA's office's release.

The mom met with the police after discovering the video and the police immediately launched an investigation. Officers quickly arranged for an interview with the child and a nurse, confirming the details of the assault, according to the DA. The child told the nurse that this happened "every time they had movie night," meaning that this was not the first time.

Another child told authorities that he rubbed her arms and legs but did not penetrate her, "as he knew she would tell," as stated in the release.

When authorities executed a warranted search of Williams's home, the clothes the girl wore and the bedding seen in the video were found.

Exactly how the mom found the video was not released.

Two more children are scheduled to be interviewed for suspected abuse, the DA explained.

Williams was arrested by the Cornwall Borough police on January 15, with the assistance of the Lebanon County Detectives Bureau and SWAT. Magisterial District Justice.

He's been charged with four felonies for the following according to his court docket:

Rape of a child.

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses.

Aggravated indecent assault - complainant less than 13 years old.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Kim R. Wolfe at 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 16, and bail was set at $500,000, according to his docket. He has been held in the Lebanon County Prison. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Vernaat at 8 a.m. on Jan. 25.

“There exists nothing more vile or more heinous than an adult who takes advantage of a child’s innocence and trust for his own sexual desires and gratifications. Criminals who sexually assault, molest, and abuse children are the lowest of the low. The child is victimized not only during the assault but for the rest of his or her life,” DA Hess Graf said.

