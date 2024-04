The silo — and part of a barn collapsed at a farm in the 900 block of Mount Pleasant Road in South Annville Township, according to LCDES.

The call to LCDES came in around 11:30 a.m. on April 27.

As of 1 p.m. crews remain on the scene, but there is still no word of any injuries.

Check back here for updates in this developing situation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.