Officers Recuse Bald Eagle At Pennsylvania Park, Police Say

Officers with the city police had been called to Coleman's Park for a report of an injured animal.

They arrived to find the hurt bald eagle. Details about the bird's injuries are what time this happened weren't released.

"The bald eagle was secured and will be transported to an Eagle rescue for treatment and recovery," the police said in a release at 5:33 p.m.

Two members of the hawk family were rescued by Pennsylvania State Police in February. Click here to read about the Red Tail Hawk's rescue and here to read about another Bald Eagle's rescue.

