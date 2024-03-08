Overcast 54°

Officers Recuse Bald Eagle At Pennsylvania Park, Police Say

A symbol of America was rescued in a Lebanon City park on Friday, March 8, city police announced that evening. 

The Bald Eagle rescued by Lebanon City police officers.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City Police
Officers with the city police had been called to Coleman's Park for a report of an injured animal. 

They arrived to find the hurt bald eagle. Details about the bird's injuries are what time this happened weren't released. 

"The bald eagle was secured and will be transported to an Eagle rescue for treatment and recovery," the police said in a release at 5:33 p.m.

