Bald Eagle Struck On Highway Rescued By Pennsylvania State Police Troopers

Troopers Alex Ebbert and Emilio Rizzo were called to a report of a bald eagle struck on Route 422 in Greenwood Township, Perry County on Sunday around 11 a.m., according to PSP.

They arrived to find that the bird suffered from an injured wing after being hit by a car.

"Trooper Ebbert used his cruiser jacket to wrap the bird for secure transport," state police stated in a release. "They met PA Game Commission personnel at PSP Newport, who took the eagle for rehabilitation."

