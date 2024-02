Trooper Rahn (pictured) and Trooper Williams teamed up to remove an injured Red-Railed Hawk from the grill in Carlisle on Wednesday morning.

The bird has been taken to Wildlife in Need PA for additional care.

This is the second bird rescue by PSP troopers this month. Click here to read about the Bald Eagle rescued in Perry County off Route 422.

