Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
PA Prisoner Escaped Near NY/NJ Border On Way To Out Of State Funeral, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Jason Charles Lajoie
Jason Charles Lajoie Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

A Pennsylvania prisoner escaped near the New Jersey/New York border on his way to a funeral out of state has escaped police custody and is wanted by US Marshals.

The United States Marshals Service is seeking Jason Charles Lajoie, 45, who was furloughed to attend a funeral in Rhode Island.

He escaped from the transport vehicle off Interstate 84 near the New Jersey/New York border on Sunday around 10 p.m., according to a release by US Marshals on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Lajoie's previous addresses include Archbald and Scranton in Lackawanna County.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black dress shirt, and a black Harley Davidson hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Lajoie is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

