A fourth officer is now known to have saved lives on the scene of the Lebanon's deadly police shooting, authorities say.

An untreated mentally-ill Travis Shaud, 34, of Lebanon, broke into his stepfather's home by smashing a window in the rear of the house in the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 31, Lebanon County district attorney Pier Hess Graf said at a press conference on Thursday, Apr. 7.

While carrying a police shield Lt. William Lebo and three other officers approached the rear of the home with Shaud watching out a kitchen window, Hess Graf explained.

As officers gave commands, Shaud grabbed a loaded handgun and fired three rounds at the police— striking Lt. Lebo twice and hitting Officer Derek Underkoffler once— giving neither man time to Neither to defend himself or fire back, according to the investigation.

A new officer to the department, Officer Sean McCarrick, and Officer Ryan Adams took cover, fired and killed Shaud, and then called for backup, Hess Graf explained.

McCarrick helped a wounded Adams to safety, then returned to the scene to help Derek Underkoffler to safety, and then cared for Lt. Lebo, officials say.

Despite lifesaving efforts—Lebo died at the scene. His was the first Lebanon City police department member's death in the line of duty in over 100 years, according to Hess Graf.

Lebo had been with the Lebanon City Police Department for 40 years and was one month away from retirement.

Officer Adams has been released from the hospital and Officer Underkoffler remains in hospital in stable condition following emergency surgeries.

“Over the past week, I’ve spent a great deal reflecting on the shooting and its aftermath. The term ‘heroic’ fails to adequately label the efforts of the City Police Officers on March 31,” Hess Graff said.

A celebration of life will be held for Lebo at the Giant Center on Friday, Apr. 8, click here for more information.

