Police Officers Shot, One Killed, Two Others Hospitalized In Central PA

Four people were shot— killing two people, including a police officer— during a domestic incident at a central Pennsylvania home, according to Mayor Sherry Capello.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 31, emergency dispatchers told Daily Voice.

Police had been called to the home for a domestic incident around 3:36 p.m., Capello said at a press conference on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old white man— who was the suspected shooter—and one officer have died, Capello says.

Two other officers who were shot remain in area hospitals— one is in critical and the other is in stable condition, officials said at the conference.

Pennsylvania state police and Lebanon City police were both on the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.