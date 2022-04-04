Lebanon Lt. Shot Dead One Month Before Retirement Will Have Celebration Of Life At Giant Center

A celebration of life has been scheduled at the Giant Center for the Lebanon police officer who died in the line of duty last week.

Lt. William Lebo, 63, will be honored with a celebration at the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m., according to his obituary.

His family is focusing on how he lived not how he died, his wife Lora, said in a Facebook post.

"Our families are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, and common grief for the loss of my Husband and Corinne’s Dad, Lieutenant William Lebo," Lora wrote in the post she shared over the weekend following his death.

Lebo was on the force for 40 years and was only one month away from retirement when he was shot dead on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to Mayor Sherry Capello.

"William was born in Vicenza, Italy to Sterling (Bud) and Onorina, coming to the United States when Sterling, serving in the United States Army, returned home," as stated in his obituary.

Lebo lived in Lebanon County for the rest of his life, joining the City of Lebanon police department in Sept. of 1982, and was promoted to sergeant in 2002, according to his obituary.

He has been hurt in the line of duty before breaking both legs shortly after becoming a sergeant.

Soon after he was promoted to Lieutenant, and "spent the last 10 years managing the patrol platoons," his obituary reads.

Lebo enjoyed golf, travel, IPAs, and was a member of the Antique Automobile Club Association, according to his obituary. He liked to tinker with cars, have a laugh, and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lora; his daughter, Corinne; his mother, Rina; his brothers, Richard Lebo and his wife Denise, and Jerry Lebo and his wife Colleen; three nephews, their spouses, and children; countless friends and colleagues, according to his obituary and social media.

In lieu of flowers, the Lebo family is asking for donations to be made to one of the following organizations:

Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) at 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316

Elks Foundation at 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

