Convicted felon Shantelle Marie Burkett, 36, has not checked in with the Pennsylvania State Police to update the Megan's Law Sex Offender Registry since March 29, 2023.

She had a lengthy record in Illinois including drug charges and trespass, dockets show.

The same month she attempted to sexually abuse a child while on drugs, a wanted poster ran in the Lebanon Daily News issued by the county's sheriff's office. Authorities had been looking for her to question her about car crash that left four people in Lebanon City injured in Dec. 2015, the outlet reported multiple times. No charges were ever filed against her in that case.

Burkett was last know to live at 1115 Lehman Street in the City of Lebanon.

She's described by the police as a white woman who is approximately 5' 3" tall and weights 120 lbs, has brown hair, and hazel eyes.

She has three tattoos according to the sex offender registry; a back tattoo of wings, a back tattoo of "Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here", and a spiderweb on her left hand.

She is known by the following aliases PA State Police noted:

BURGER MARIE SHANTELLE

BURKETT MARIE SHANTELLE

SHANTELL M BURKETT

SHANTELLE M BOSHEARS

SHANTELLE M BURKETT

SHANTELLE MARIE BURGER

SHANTELLE MARIE BURKETT

She was added to the county's "Most Wanted" list and a warrant was issued for her arrest on Friday, March 8.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the police or click here to submit a tip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.