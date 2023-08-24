Teen Bicyclist Hospitalized After Struck By Ephrata Driver: Police

Virginia Tibbals of Ephrata was driving a Ford SUV east when she struck the unnamed teen, The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The collision happened in the 1800 block of Main Street (US Route 322) at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to the police.

"It is unknown if the bicyclist was traveling in the same direction alongside the highway and was struck from behind, or if the youth exited a nearby driveway and rode into the path," the police said.

Tibbals told the police that she only "saw the cyclist at the last minute" and was unable to determine where exactly he was prior to striking him.

After the boy's parents were called he was taken to a hospital, the police explained.

Tibble was unharmed, and any charges against her are pending the outcome of the investigation which is ongoing, the NLCRPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

