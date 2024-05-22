Swollen, Bruised Victim Prompts Investigation Of Lancaster County Caregiver, Cops Say

Lori Van Ingen, of Mountville, became the center of an investigation on Jan. 3, when police learned that a care-dependent resident of an assisted living facility had come to the emergency room with bruising and swelling to her head, face, jaw, and ankle, around 9:55 p.m., Lititz police said.

The victim also had tenderness in her abdomen, and one of her eyes had been swollen shut. Authorities learned the victim was from an assisted living center on Swarthmore Drive in Lititz, and that Van Ingen was the only staff member working with the victim when she suffered those injuries, police said.

The LBPD also learned that the same victim had been injured last October, when Van Ingen cut her nails so shot that they bled.

The LBPD, through consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, has filed charges against Van Ingen for both incidents. She's wanted on charges of neglect of care for dependent person and simple assault, two counts of each.

