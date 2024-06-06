Norman Aviles-Garriga, 44 of Lancaster County, molested at least three young children between the ages of five and ten, as Daily Voice previously reported. Aviles-Garriga's status as an elder in his congregation helped him gain the trust of many parents and afforded him access to their children, as initially noted. The abuse happened between 1999 and 2003 in Lancaster City, Attorney General Michelle Henry explained in this updated release.

Aviles-Garriga was charged with multiple counts of the following: Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Corruption of Minors.

He was found guilty on all 12 charges on Wednesday, June 5, according to AG's office.

“This defendant weaponized religion to gain community trust and proximity to abuse children, then took steps as an elder to have the victims discredited,” Attorney General Henry said. “The tenacity of investigators and the brave survivors of this abuse did not allow that to happen, and this predatory defendant is now held accountable.”

During meetings with other church elders, Aviles-Garriga called the victims “demons,” and supposedly retaliated by using his position to delay their baptisms. Aviles-Garriga was expelled from the church for months, but then allowed back, according to testimony.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy Attorney General Angela Sperrazza.

His sentencing will be held at a later date yet to be announced at the time of publishing.

