Father-Son Duo From PA Surprised To See Their Drone Footage In Super Bowl Commercial

The commercials are a Super Bowl favorite that unites fans rooting for different teams, and this year Pennsylvania viewers caught a glimpse of their home state in one such ad.

The new Mercedes-EQS commercial included a clip of the Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia, Pennsylvania, according to the 717 Drone Guys' Facebook page.

The 717 Drone Guys — Nathan, 16, and Eric Wenger — are a father-son duo in Lancaster County that has been making drone footage of the Keystone state and has it available for professionals to purchase for several years, as stated in a recent interview with WGAL News 8.

This clip was shot by the pair on Dec. 31, 2018, according to a Facebook post on their page.

“We were hoping for a colorful sunrise over the water, but the cloud cover was heavy and the sun stayed hidden. However, this scene with the street lights still on in early dawn ended up being what Mercedes wanted for their commercial,” the duo writes in the post. “They color graded the clip to transform it from an early morning sunrise into a ‘night’ shot.”

The Drone Guys did not know about the clip being included in the ad until fans of their work informed them.

You can check out the ad for yourself below.

The pair have previously had their footage featured in Philadelphia Eagles' "2020 Eagles Draft Teaser."

As well as in establishing shots of several Hallmark movies, although we still do not know exactly which ones.

They have also had their work featured in music videos and a Netflix special.

The 717 Drone Guys are "FAA-licensed (Part 107) drone pilot providing aerial photography & videography services," according to their social media.

You can watch more of the 717 Drone Boys work here.

