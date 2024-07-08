Kristy Larson, 42 of Lancaster, was driving a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander east on Holtwood Road/PA Route 372 when she crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway struck a tree, PSP Lancaster Trooper Joshua Croyle.

The force of the crash "ricocheted [her vehicle] off the tree coming to its final resting place in the middle of the roadway," as Trooper Croyle stated in the release.

Kristy was found in critical condition and was airlifted to Lancaster General Hospital, where she died during an emergency surgery, Croyle explained.

Kristy's community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

In addition to her young daughter and friends, she is survived by her fiance, parents, and extended family, according to social media.

Her funeral details were not available at the time of publishing.

