Fair 90°

SHARE

Kristy Larson, 42 Of Lancaster, Dies In Crash: Police

A  3-year-old girl lost her mom in a car crash on Saturday, according to a Pennsylvania State Police release on July 7 and social media posts.

Kristy Larson who leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter following a fatal car crash.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Kristy Larson who leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter following a fatal car crash.  

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Kristy Larson @kristynhdc
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Kristy Larson, 42 of Lancaster, was driving a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander east on Holtwood Road/PA Route 372 when she crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway struck a tree, PSP Lancaster Trooper Joshua Croyle. 

The force of the crash "ricocheted [her vehicle] off the tree coming to its final resting place in the middle of the roadway," as Trooper Croyle stated in the release. 

Kristy was found in critical condition and was airlifted to Lancaster General Hospital, where she died during an emergency surgery, Croyle explained. 

Kristy's community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

In addition to her young daughter and friends, she is survived by her fiance, parents, and extended family, according to social media. 

Her funeral details were not available at the time of publishing. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE