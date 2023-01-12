Flasher Questions Girls At School Bus Stops Pennsylvania State Police Say

A man allegedly exposed his genitals and asked inappropriate questions to girls at school bus stops through Lancaster County, Pennsylvania state police say.

Two girls waiting for a school bus were approached by a white middle-aged man with brown hair, a gray mustache, crooked teeth, and a thin build driving a royal blue four-door sedan at a school bus stop in Salisbury Township who asked them explicit questions before fleeing north on Narvon Road, turning right on to Red Hill Road on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 8:14 a.m., according to the PSP release the following day.

Multiple reports of incidents of a "similarly described vehicle and individual asking similarly explicit questions" and exposing his genitals have been reported in Elizabeth Township, Brecknock Township, Terre Hill Borough, Caernarvon Township, and Salisbury Township, the police say.

New Holland Borough and East Earl Township police also have ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania state police at 717-299-7650.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.