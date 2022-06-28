Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Lancaster Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Exposing His Genitals To Police In Palmyra

Jillian Pikora
Eduardo David Feliciano.
Eduardo David Feliciano. Photo Credit: Palmyra Borough police

A 46-year-old man is wanted by the police after he exposed his genitals to them and gave them false identities, authorities say.

Palmyra police had pulled over a white Chrysler Town and Country for making an illegal left turn in the 800 block of East Main Street at 9:50 p.m. on June 13, according to a release by the department.

During the stop, a passenger— later identified as Eduardo David Feliciano— "pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to the Palmyra police," as stated in the release. 

Eduardo was asked for identification but he repeatedly lied— giving false names and date of births, according to the release.

He is wanted on a warrant for two misdemeanors— False Identification to a Law Enforcement and Open Lewdness.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Palmyra Borough police department at 717-838-8188. 

