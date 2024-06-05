Amish Toddler Killed In Farm Accident, Lancaster County Coroner Says

The toddler “had been in a farming-related accident involving a piece of ventilation machinery for [a] barn," Chief Deputy Coroner Bieber stated in the release.

The incident happened at his home on the 280 block of Bell Road in Colerain Township around 8 p.m. on June 4, as detailed in the release.

The 3-year-old was pronounced dead in the front yard at 9:18 p.m. by the coroner. His death was ruled an accident from multiple traumatic injuries.

His name and funeral details have not been released at the time of publishing.

The farm was previously known at Fairview Fruit Farm when it was owned by the Blank family, but the property is currently owned by the Fisher family according to public records.

