Amish Toddler Killed In Farm Accident, Lancaster County Coroner Says

A 3-year-old Amish boy has died following an incident on his family's farm on Tuesday night, Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber announced on June 5.

The Amish farm in Colerain Township where the toddler died, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite; Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The toddler “had been in a farming-related accident involving a piece of ventilation machinery for [a] barn," Chief Deputy Coroner Bieber stated in the release.

The incident happened at his home on the 280 block of Bell Road in Colerain Township around 8 p.m. on June 4, as detailed in the release.

The 3-year-old was pronounced dead in the front yard at 9:18 p.m. by the coroner. His death was ruled an accident from multiple traumatic injuries.

His name and funeral details have not been released at the time of publishing.

The farm was previously known at Fairview Fruit Farm when it was owned by the Blank family, but the property is currently owned by the Fisher family according to public records.

