2 Dead In Route 30 Crash, Report Says

Jillian Pikora
Email me
US Route 30 crash
US Route 30 crash Photo Credit: PennDOT

A crash on US Route 30 on Wednesday morning is reportedly fatal, PennLive reports.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred in Mountville, Lancaster County between the Columbia/Marietta exit and the Prospect Road exit around 9 a.m., according to PennDOT.

This is one of two crashes along Rt. 30 on Wednesday, the other crash is in York, and there is no word if a coroner has been dispatched to that crash, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

