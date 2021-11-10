Crashes Halt Traffic On US Route 30

Two crashes in central Pennsylvania have shut down stretches of US Route 30 on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The first crash was a multi-vehicle collision in Mountville, Lancaster County between the Columbia/Marietta exit and the Prospect Road exit around 9 a.m., according to PennDOT.

The second crash is in Wrightsville, York County and it happened around 10 a.m., according to PennDOT.

East and westbound traffic is halted and diverted in both areas, according to PennDOT.

A coroner has been dispatched to the crash in Lancaster County, Lancaster Online reports citing the Lancaster County Wide Communications dispatch supervisor.

There is no word of a coroner being dispatched to the other crash.

